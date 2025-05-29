6abc's 2025 AAPI Awards Luncheon

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- 6abc was Philly Proud celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by recognizing these community leaders.

In this special, hear from these honorees on their important work serving and strengthening local AAPI communities through social services, business development and media exposure. Then, Anchor Nydia Han moderates a panel discussion with the honorees including Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija on the most pressing issues facing Asian Americans in the Delaware Valley.

Dan Tsao - Founder and Publisher of the Metro Chinese Weekly and Viet News; Owner of EMei and TingTing Restaurants

Tsao is a publisher, food entrepreneur and community advocate dedicated to uplifting Philadelphia's Asian immigrant communities. As founder of New Mainstream Media which operates the Metro Chinese weekly, Metro Viet news and RiceVan, he bridges cultural gaps, supports small businesses and champions equity. He also transformed his family Restaurant EMei into one of the cities top dining spots

Thoai Nguyen - Chief Executive Officer - SEAMACC

Nguyen is first generation Vietnamese refugee is committed to civil and human rights as a community organizer. He has supported indigenous immigrant LGBTQIA+ and marginalized groups globally. At SEAMAAC he spearheaded COVID-19, hunger relief, and voter protection initiatives addressing over 500,000 food insecurity cases and safeguarding 40,000 BIPOC voters from suppression.

SEAMACC supports immigrants, refugees and other politically socially and economically marginalized communities as they strive to improve their lives in the United States. Rooted in a vision of unity and equity. SEAMAAC works towards a society where all people -whether native-born, immigrant or historically, displaced are valued empowered and are able to live full healthy lievs with dignity and joy.

