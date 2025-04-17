BalletX presents annual festival at the Mann featuring "Maslow's Peak" May 2-3

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) -- At this year's Festival at the Mann, BalletX highlights the versatility and strength of its dancers.

"I'm presenting a full-length program called 'Maslow's Peak,'" says Jennifer Archibald, Movement Director and Choreographer for BalletX. "Inspired by the story of 'Lord of the Flies.'"

"The vision is to create extraordinary dance experiences that inspire human connection," says Christine Cox, Artistic & Executive Director for BalletX.

Choreographer Jennifer Archibald is classically trained but is known for combining different esthetics.

"I will fuse street styles and ballet together," she says.

The TD Pavilion at the Mann will be transformed into a jungle gym of sorts for the dancers.

"You're going to have about 150 ropes that are hanging from the ceiling that gives the effect of vines and some of the ropes can hold weight," says Archibald. "And (the dancers are) able to just embody a spirit of attack and ferociousness in their movement."

In the William Golding novel, a plane crash on an isolated island leaves the surviving schoolboys to fend for themselves with no adults.

"There's a lot of tension between mankind in the book," she says.

Archibald says she chose to focus on the themes of "civilization versus savagery," and "questioning the moral compass."

"I identified Jack and Ralph in the story," she says.

"I am playing Ralph, the protagonist," says Jerard Palazo, a dancer with BalletX. "Fighting for peace."

"And then a lot of division happens on the island, and figuring out who's going to lead," says Archibald. "And things become chaotic."

Cox calls "Maslow's Peak" an "exciting, dynamic piece."

Audiences are encouraged to come early and bring a picnic for the pre-show. BalletX invites local dance schools to perform up in the tent.

"There's something in it for everybody," says Cox. "We really want to build community and have dance be a part of every Philadelphian's life."

BalletX presents its annual Festival at the Mann featuring "Maslow's Peak" on May 2 - 3 at the TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia's West Fairmount Park.

For more information:

BalletX Festival at the Mann: Balletx.org

Tickets to the TD Pavilion at the Mann: Balletx.my.salesforce-sites.com

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19131