Philadelphia premiere of 'Life of Pi' runs July 15-27 at the Academy of Music

PHILADELPHIA -- The globally successful play "Life of Pi" brings the best-selling novel and popular film to life on stage at the Academy of Music.

"They created these amazing life-sized puppets," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly. "It's really just visually stunning."

Jon Hoche is the resident director and U.S. associate puppetry and movement director for the "Life of Pi" tour.

"We do have incredible projections and lighting. The ocean looks incredible on the stage floor," says Hoche.

It tells the story of Pi Patel, a young boy making a voyage from Pondicherry, India to Canada.

His family runs a zoo in India and when they determine they must leave, unfortunate events happen on the journey transporting the animals.

"He is involved in a shipwreck and is trapped in the middle of the ocean on a life raft with a Bengal tiger," says Hoche.

Egler says Pi "tells the story in his mind" and how he copes to get through the experience.

"We meet zebras, hyenas, orangutans," says Hoche. "We have an incredible group of puppeteers."

Bringing these animals to life involves intense puppetry and athleticism. The tiger moves with three actors.

Hoche says one actor is "on all fours, bent over inside the puppet" moving around, while there's another person "working the hind legs in a crouched position."

"And then there's a person on the outside holding the puppet up and operating the head at the same time," he says.

"The performers disappear, and you really just do see these creatures," says Egler.

"And they will bring you to tears, they will make you laugh, and you will be on the voyage with them," says Hoche.

"It's a really beautiful, spiritual story," says Egler.

"There is the power of belief and perseverance, there's the strength of family," says Hoche. "The audience is kind of left to wonder what's real and what's not."

"But in the end, it's just this beautiful story of survival," says Egler.

Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization present "Life of Pi" July 15 - 27 at the Academy of Music.

For more information:

Ensemble Arts Philly - "Life of Pi"

Link to Tickets at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102