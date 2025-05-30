Tony Award-winning Broadway musical 'The Wiz' coming To Philly June 3-15

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Ease on Down the Road" to the Academy of Music for an all-new Broadway tour of "The Wiz."

"It hasn't been on Broadway in decades," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly. "It's one of the big successes of the year."

"'The Wiz' is a Black version of 'The Wizard of Oz,'" says Amber Ruffin, writer of additional material for "The Wiz."

Ruffin says it's the "same Dorothy, different ethnicity. The original Broadway production won a Tony Award for 'Best Musical' in 1975.

Egler says this new production is from director Schele Williams and "amazing comic writer" Amber Ruffin. Ruffin updated the script to make it a timeless story.

"I had to present it in such a way that it could do for other children what it had done for me," she says. "And I loved the point that it was making, which is, you know, you are all you need."

"To see an all-Black company telling what is, you know, basically an interpretation of a classic story is great," says Egler. "It's wonderful to have the opportunity to be able to present that."

She says it's important that "audiences can see themselves on stage."

Just like the classic tale, a tornado takes Dorothy's house to Oz, where she meets the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion.

"Dorothy going on that journey of discovery with her friends and helping her friends," says Egler.

Ruffin says "everybody's showing out" with the sets and the costumes.

"It's just so gorgeous," she says.

Their travels to find 'the Wiz' are full of fantastical dancing and music.

"Some amazing songs," says Egler.

Audiences will hear favorites like "Ease on Down the Road," along with "Home," and "Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News." "Be a Lion" is also featured.

"Our musicians were able to take it to a new, great place," says Ruffin. "You're gonna sing along."

"It's basically discovering 'home' is where she is," says Egler. "And it's just knowing that you have that gift."

"I just like to invite people to the possibility that this world is for them," says Ruffin.

Ensemble Arts Philly is presenting "The Wiz" June 3 - 15 at the Academy of Music.

For more information:

Ensemble Arts Philly presents "The Wiz"

Link to Tickets at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102