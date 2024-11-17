6th Annual Phil-A-Trunk Food Drive rolls through South Philadelphia

Volunteers collected the food stuffed in the trunks to give to Philabundance.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6th Annual Phil-A-Trunk event rolled its way through the Wells Fargo Center parking lot Sunday morning.

The event, part car show, part food drive kicks off WMMR's Camp Out for Hunger and collects nearly 200,000 pounds of food annually to benefit the nine-county Delaware Valley region.

"Just a lot of fun to do. So you come out, on this beautiful day, enjoy the cars and help your neighbors," said President of Porsche Club of America, Riesentöter region, Jeff Walton.

The Porsche Club of America and Main Line Cars and Coffee hosted the event, and were surrounded by more than 35 different car clubs.

Philabundance CEO Loree Jones- Brown says the need this year is more than ever..

"Food insecurity is at 600,000 people in our region. That's the highest it's been in over a decade. That's why we know programs like this are so incredibly important," said Jones-Brown.

For car enthusiasts like Rick Eisenberg, he says it's the best of both worlds.

"I get enjoyment out of helping others. For me, it's an opportunity to give back to the community," said Eisenberg.

Phil-a-Trunk has collected more than 800,000 pounds of food since the event's inception in 2019.