A suspect said the original plan was to rob the boy's mother, who he claims was a known drug dealer who flaunted her money.

New details revealed after 3 arrested for armed kidnapping of 7-year-old Milwaukee boy: VIDEO

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he snatched a 7-year-old boy from outside of his father's house.

The ordeal was caught on camera.

The original plan was to rob Jamal White's mother, according to suspect Corey Williams.

Williams was arrested and charged with three felonies for being the driver last Friday.

A 14-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man were also arrested.

Williams claimed Jamal's mother was a known drug dealer who flaunted her money.

Williams drove his girlfriend's Jeep, and the other two suspects brought guns.

But when they did not see Jamal's mother, they went to Jamal's father's house to rob him instead.

Surveillance video shows the 14-year-old and 38-year-old jump out of their car with guns drawn.

When Jamal's father ran inside, they grabbed the boy. Video from a neighbor captured his screams.

The kidnappers sped off to Williams' house.

The 38-year-old called Jamal's mother and demanded $100,000 and jewelry in exchange for the boy. They were to meet at a nearby park.

Jamal later told police he heard his mother say she would come pick him up, but he teared up in the interview when he said she never showed up.

Williams told investigators the other two kidnappers talked about hurting Jamal to show they were serious. But that never happened.

When an Amber Alert went out around midnight, the other two left Williams' house.

When police moved in on the duplex the next day, Williams hid in the attic.

Jamal was safely recovered in the upstairs unit, and Williams was found and arrested.

The 14-year-old was later arrested at his house, and a black handgun was found under a couch cushion in the basement.

