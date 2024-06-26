Pa. trooper injured after rear-ended by semi while in construction zone on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania State Trooper was injured in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday near the City Avenue split on I-76 westbound.

The trooper was inside a marked State Police vehicle, conducting stationary work zone enforcement near mile marker 340.5 when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, despite having the emergency lights on, according to police.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

The crash caused a lengthy backup during the morning commute.

