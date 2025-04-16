Double shooting leaves 77-year-old dead while picking up another man in Center City: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for suspects accused of shooting a 22-year-old man and killing a 77-year-old man who was picking him up.

Police said the shooting happened outside the Byblos restaurant and hookah lounge on 18th Street at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The SUV the victims were in crashed around the corner on Chestnut Street, near the shooting.

Police said it all started as the 22-year-old was leaving the hookah lounge.

As he was getting into the backseat of an SUV, driven by a 77-year-old, police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up behind them, two males got out and started fighting with the younger man.

Police said at least one of the men from the Jeep fired four shots.

Investigators believe a bullet went through the headrest and struck the 77-year-old in the back of the head.

He was still able to drive a short distance, turning onto Chestnut Street before crashing into a light pole.

"A 77-year-old male was half in the driver's seat and his upper body was outside lying on the street," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the back of his head."

Small said the 22-year-old was in the backseat.

"And that second male, age 22, was transported by police to Jefferson Hospital. He's in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his arm, leg and his abdomen," Small said.

Police said witnesses got a look at the getaway vehicle, described as a newer model-dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"Possible Massachusetts tags. We're not positive, but it appeared that it was Massachusetts tags because there was a license plate in the front and the back of that vehicle," Small said.

Police said they aren't sure if the 77-year-old was possibly working for a ride-share company.

They said the SUV he was driving wasn't clearly marked with any logos, so they're looking into it.

Investigators said they are reviewing video that captured the entire incident.