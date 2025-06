I-78 near Bethlehem closed in both directions after tractor-trailer rolls over, catches fire

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A crash on Interstate 78 in Bethlehem has closed the roadway in both directions Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-78 eastbound between Exit 67 (PA 412 - Hellertown/Bethlehem).

A tractor-trailer that was hauling fertilizer rolled over and caught fire near the Bethlehem exit, according to officials.

The roadway is expected to be closed until crews can clear the wreck.

