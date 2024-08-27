8 'drug trade kingpins' arrested, 1 sought, after drug trafficking organization busted in Delco

DELAWARE CO. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eight "drug trade kingpins" have been arrested and one person is still being sought after authorities say a major drug trafficking organization was dismantled in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The eight people arrested are:



Baruti Mills, 46, Upland;

Leo Davis, 47, Chester;

Gregory Young, 52, Marcus Hook;

Gregory Council, 63, Downingtown;

Kareem Bannister, 37, Chester;

Louis Stillis, 53, Upland;

Anthony Major, 53, Philadelphia;

Breon Gethers, 38, Chester.

Nakia Jeffries, 49, of Harrisburg, is also facing charges and is currently being sought by police, officials said.

Each person is charged with operation of a corrupt organization, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, as well as firearms charges.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Operation "Rat Pack" was the "most intensive undercover operation" by the county's narcotics task force (NTF) in years. Delaware State Police and the FBI also helped in the operation.

The investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities began in February 2024 and identified Mills as the head of the organization, according to a press release from the District Attorney's Office.

"We have targeted the corrupt organizations that bring this poison into our communities, not just the individuals who sell it on our street corners," Stollsteimer said in the press release.

Officials say Mills allegedly arranged to get supplies of cocaine from sources, including in Philadelphia.

Bannister and Young are said to be "trusted members of the organization" who would travel with Mills to Philadelphia to have other members of the organization resupplied with cocaine, according to the DA's office. Bannister is also accused of going to a storage facility with Mills in Delaware that was allegedly used to store cocaine and money.

NTF said members of their task force made controlled undercover purchases of cocaine from Young in the city of Chester between March and May. NTF also got approval from a judge in June to intercept cell phone calls through wiretaps between the defendants, which officials say helped them determine that all nine defendants were actively engaged in the acquisition and sale of cocaine through the network operated by Mills.

Law enforcement then executed search warrants at 16 locations in Delaware County, as well as the state of Delaware, on August 13. During the search warrants, $63,073 in cash was seized, along with six vehicles, three weapons and ammo. Nearly 430 grams of cocaine and 257 grams of marijuana were also seized.

"The defendants charged as a result of Operation Rat Pack are drug trade 'kingpins' responsible for providing a major share of the illegal narcotics sold in our county," Stollsteimer said. "I know that by dismantling this organization, we have made Delaware County a safer, healthier place in which to live."

All eight defendants in custody have been arraigned and bail was set a $500,000 cash for each. They are being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility and are scheduled to have preliminary hearings on August 28.

