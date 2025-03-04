84-year-old driver killed in Newark, Delaware car crash

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware state police say an 84-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Newark on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. at Christiana Road and University Plaza.

According to investigators, the victim made a left-hand turn right in the path of another vehicle.

Three people in the other car, including the 46-year-old woman who was driving, a 15-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about three hours after the crash for the investigation and cleanup.

