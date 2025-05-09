86th Annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta happening this weekend in Pennsauken's Cooper River

The race is the largest collegiate regatta in the U.S., featuring more than 100 colleges and universities.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The 86th Annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta puts its oars in the water in South Jersey this weekend.

Rowers were seen on the Cooper River in Pennsauken on Thursday, getting in some last-minute practice.

The race is the largest collegiate regatta in the U.S., featuring more than 100 colleges and universities.

It will take place on the Cooper River for the third consecutive year, instead of its usual location on the Schuylkill River due to dredging.

The event runs through Saturday.

