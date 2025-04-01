9-year-old girl dies after dental procedure with anesthesia in Southern California

VISTA, Calif. -- A 9-year-old girl in Southern California died after undergoing a dental procedure where she was placed under anesthesia.

According to the medical examiner's report, the child was transitioned to a recovery room in San Diego County then discharged to be sent home. The girl remained asleep during the ride home and later became unresponsive.

The girl was transported to Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego where she was pronounced dead.

A public relations company representing Dreamtime Dentistry in Vista, California, released a statement from Dr. Ryan Watkins, the dentist anesthesiologist with Dreamtime Dentistry.

In the statement, Watkins shared that following the procedure, "the child was discharged in stable condition-awake, with stable vital signs and protective reflexes intact-into her mother's care, following their standard post-anesthesia protocols."

Dreamtime Dentistry says they are fully cooperating with the medical examiner's investigation.

"We are committed to ensuring all facts come to light," read the statement. "We cannot discuss specific details due to privacy laws and the active investigation. We respectfully ask for patience as the medical examiner completes their work, as premature speculation may cause additional pain to the family.

The safety and well-being of our patients have always been and remain our highest priority. While we understand the concerns and questions surrounding this tragic event, we respectfully ask for patience as the investigation proceeds. For the sake of the family and the integrity of the process, we encourage restraint regarding speculation.

Our hearts break for the family during this unimaginable time of grief, and we extend our deepest condolences as we maintain our focus on supporting the family and cooperating fully with the medical investigation."

ABC News contributed to this report.