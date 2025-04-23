Man confesses to stabbing dad to death during 911 call: 'God told me to'

An Ohio man is accused of killing his father after he confessed to the crime during a 911 call.
Nearly the first thing out of Micaiah Swindler's mouth on the phone with dispatchers: "I'm not gonna lie, I just killed my father."
Dispatcher: "Wait, what?"
Micaiah: "I killed my dad."
Dispatcher: "What do you mean by you killed your dad?"
Micaiah: "Like, he's dead."
Marysville police said officers been to the house earlier in the day responding to a dispute between Swindler and his father.
Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Joe Swindler.
A police report shows the issue started over a dispute over doing the dishes.
Hours later, another call to the home from Micaiah -- who said he stabbed his father with a knife.
The dispatcher asked him why he stabbed his father to death:
Micaiah: "God, God told me to."
Dispatcher: "God told you to?"
Micaiah: "Yes, ma'am... I had orders."
Neighbor Rich Digney said he witnessed police take Micaiah away, adding that he was very calm.
In court, prosecutors called him dangerous. A judge set Michiah Swindler's bond at $1 million.
His next hearing is scheduled for May 1.