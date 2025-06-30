24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Car fire shuts down I-95 NB near the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section

Monday, June 30, 2025 2:56PM
A car fire on I-95 northbound is disrupting traffic near Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car fire on I-95 northbound is disrupting traffic near the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

The fire was reported about two miles south of the Cottman Avenue exit around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, where it appears I-95 NB is closed to traffic.

Delays are expected in the area.

