Car fire shuts down I-95 NB near the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section
Monday, June 30, 2025 2:56PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car fire on I-95 northbound is disrupting traffic near the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.
The fire was reported about two miles south of the Cottman Avenue exit around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Chopper 6 was over the scene, where it appears I-95 NB is closed to traffic.
Delays are expected in the area.
