I-95 SB crash investigation causing major delays near Philadelphia International Airport

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, November 15, 2024 1:41PM
I-95SB crash causing major delays near Philly airport
I-95 southbound crash causing major delays near Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash investigation is causing major delays on southbound I-95 near the Philadelphia International Airport.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. Friday where police could be seen near Exit 12A.

I-95 SB is closed between Exit 14 (Bartram Ave. and Exit 9B/9A: PA 420 (Prospect Park / Essington).

Drivers in the area should consider alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.

