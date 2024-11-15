I-95 SB crash investigation causing major delays near Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash investigation is causing major delays on southbound I-95 near the Philadelphia International Airport.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. Friday where police could be seen near Exit 12A.

I-95 SB is closed between Exit 14 (Bartram Ave. and Exit 9B/9A: PA 420 (Prospect Park / Essington).

Drivers in the area should consider alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.