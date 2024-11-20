Uber rolls out new XXL service at Philadelphia International Airport, giving riders more trunk space

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Uber is rolling out a new service, just in time for Thanksgiving and the busy holiday travel period.

It's called Uber XXL and will give riders more trunk space for all those extra bags.

Rides on Uber XXL will be priced in between the Uber XL and Uber Black services.

Uber says riders have said they sometimes need more space for luggage, especially around the holidays.

The new service could prove popular this year as the long Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be a record-setting one for travel. Nearly 80 million people will drive or fly over the holiday period according to AAA.

