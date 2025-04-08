Prosecutors say the officer targeted in the alleged plot is the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Woman tried to hire hitman to kill Philadelphia police officer and daughter, prosecutor says

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey woman has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that targeted a Philadelphia police officer and his daughter, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, of Runnemede, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

The prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the investigation began on April 3 when the Major Crimes Unit was informed of the plot.

Investigators say Diiorio made contact with a confidential informant, saying she wanted to have the 53-year-old officer, who is her ex-boyfriend, and his 19-year-old daughter killed.

Diiorio allegedly offered to pay approximately $12,000 for the murders.

Diiorio met with the information on April 4 at a location along North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, investigators say, and gave the informant $500 in cash.

After the money was exchanged, Diiorio was taken into custody.

Diiorio was also charged with one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance after she was allegedly found to be in possession of a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills.

Diiorio is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.