24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman tried to hire hitman to kill Philadelphia police officer and daughter, prosecutor says

Prosecutors say the officer targeted in the alleged plot is the woman's ex-boyfriend.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 1:53PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey woman has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that targeted a Philadelphia police officer and his daughter, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, of Runnemede, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

The prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the investigation began on April 3 when the Major Crimes Unit was informed of the plot.

Investigators say Diiorio made contact with a confidential informant, saying she wanted to have the 53-year-old officer, who is her ex-boyfriend, and his 19-year-old daughter killed.

Diiorio allegedly offered to pay approximately $12,000 for the murders.

Diiorio met with the information on April 4 at a location along North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, investigators say, and gave the informant $500 in cash.

After the money was exchanged, Diiorio was taken into custody.

Diiorio was also charged with one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance after she was allegedly found to be in possession of a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills.

Diiorio is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW