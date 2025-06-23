Tips to minimize heat wave impacts on your vehicle

Heat is not only dangerous for people, pets and appliances, but it can also wreak havoc on your vehicle.

AAA says heat kills batteries and the effect is cumulative.

So, an ongoing heatwave can take a greater toll than sub-freezing winter temperatures.

You can get your battery strength tested and make sure the terminals are clean.

You should also keep tires at normal pressure to avoid a blowout.

And check all the fluids, including the coolant level.

To limit heat damage, AAA says to drive your car regularly, park in the shade if you can and avoid using the battery when the engine isn't running.

You should also always drive with an emergency kit.

