AAA warns drivers to be extra cautious on wet roads after weeks of dry conditions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The historic dry streak came to an end Sunday night, but now the rainfall could cause problems on the road.

"People may find themselves in a situation that doesn't feel normal to them the way normal rain driving situations might feel," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Tidwell warns drivers that the oil buildup during this dry weather, wet leaves, and night sky are a triple threat to traffic safety.

"We've got 40 plus days of oils and grease that are on the roadways, and as soon as the rain starts, that's going to rise to the surface. It's going to be slick, almost like black ice," said Tidwell.

Tidwell said wet leaves accumulating on the street can also create slippery conditions.

And to make matters worse, Tidwell said the darkness greatly decreases visibility.

"If you have to be on the roads tonight, give yourself extra time and take it slow," said Tidwell. "Make sure you slow it down on on-ramps and off-ramps as you're merging and increasing your following distance."

Brian Lewis from Crum Lynne said he'll be extra cautious as he drives for Uber tonight.

"I'm in no hurry to get nobody home, and they need to understand sometimes they want me to hurry in rush, but I can't do it," said Lewis.

Drivers encourage others to practice patience and follow the law when behind the heel to keep everyone safe.

"I just hope people slow down and pay attention to the road conditions because it gets really bad out here," said Diane Racine from Upper Chichester

"Arrive alive and just take your time," said Lewis.

Tidwell also reminded drivers it's still deer mating season. So, keep all these factors in mind and be vigilant.