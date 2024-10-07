This special edition of "20/20" airs Oct. 9 on ABC at 10/9c.

ABC's 'Secret Life of Diddy' looks into life, alleged crimes of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs

ABC's "Secret Life of Diddy - a Special Edition of 20/20" looks at the shocking arrest of Sean Combs and the downfall of the powerful hip-hop mogul.

A new, one-hour special from ABC News Studios is diving into the shocking arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the downfall of the famous and powerful hip-hop mogul.

The primetime special, "Secret Life of Diddy - A Special Edition of 20/20," airs Wednesday on ABC at 10/9c and streams the next day on Hulu.

The allegations of violence and sexual assault could send Diddy to prison for the rest of his life with wide-reaching repercussions. New reporting and new details are unveiled in the special as the allegations of his alleged criminal enterprise, involving "freak offs," drugs and sex trafficking, continue to come to light.

This special edition of "20/20" features a new interview with singer, rapper and actor Ray J and also includes a recent interview with Lizzette Martinez, who survived abuse at the hands of R. Kelly. She talks about an encounter she says she had with Diddy and reacts to the upsetting CNN video showing the rapper allegedly beating his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Tiffany Red, a friend of Cassie Ventura and GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter, will also provide intimate details about the relationship between Cassie and Diddy.

