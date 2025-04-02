Go green and save up to 75% off on clever eco-friendly swaps

Earth Month is here, and what better way to celebrate than to do your part in protecting both the planet and your wallet? On this special half-hour edition of ABC Secret Sales, Dani Beckstrom and Will Ganss bring you sustainable swaps that you can easily incorporate to make your everyday life a little more eco-friendly. You'll get up to 75% off on everything from top-rated moisturizers to cozy bedsheets, and the best part is that these deals last all month long! Go green and save green with these bestselling products.

Fryaway is a kitchen hack that takes care of oily messes from cooking. Simply sprinkle and stir this plant-based powder into leftover cooking oil while still hot, and it will change the oil into a solid organic waste that is safe for disposal in a regular trash. One pack can solidify up to 20 cups of any cooking oil, so no more stress over what to do with hot, liquid oil. Get a three pack for 40% off now!

These sustainable towels by Nano are made from a proprietary fiber that captures and holds liquid, dust, dirt, grime and more. It's effective on virtually any hard surface while eliminating the need for paper towels or chemicals while cleaning. You can save up to 55% off on this all-purpose green cleaning tool.

Keep your pup hydrated on the go with this innovative 20-ounce water bottle from Springer Pets. The design is leak proof and made with a built-in drinking bowl on top, so you can easily give your dog fresh water wherever you are. Plus, the carabiner on the bottle makes it easy to clip onto leashes and bags. Get this innovative travel bottle for 35% off at just $18!

These pillowcases from Night are crafted from 100% pure silk recommended by estheticians, dermatologists and stylists, thanks to its skin and hair pampering properties. The silk itself is also sustainable, as it is unbleached, uncolored and consciously sourced. Night also offers 100% vegan satin beauty pillowcases with a friction-free surface so they are anti bedhead, breakouts and sleep lines. You can sleep more sustainably for up to 75% off.

