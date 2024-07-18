Philadelphia animal shelter paying people to foster dogs, cats to help with overcrowding

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a challenge that usually comes with the summer season: overcrowding at animal shelters.

But shelters say this year is even worse.

"Last year in May and June we took in 60 dogs under seven months old. This year we took in 125," said Sarah Barnett, the executive director of ACCT Philly.

The shelter in Hunting Park is now doing something it's never done before: paying people to foster animals.

"We're asking people to just open their homes for a month," said Barnett." Every adult cat you foster you get $100, or like a cage of kittens, if you do it for a month, and for dogs, it's $200."

As part of the "Foster Frenzy" program, foster families will also receive a kit to help care for the animal. The incentive was made possible by funds from dog foot company Little Hunter. It's in addition to a program already funded by Bissell that cuts cat adoptions down to $10.

The Homeward Bound pet adoption center in Blackwood, NJ is experiencing the same problem of overcrowding.

"You can see even in our hallway this space is reduced" said Homeward Bound Executive Director Dr. Ken Seranski as he pointed to kennels lighting the hallways of the center.

"We are taking care of about 200 dogs," he said. "That number, to be more manageable for us, should be about 150."

Homeward Bound is waiving adoption fees for dogs, this week. They're also open for extended hours to accommodate people who'd like to adopt.

"Every dog is spayed, neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on their vaccines," said Seranski.

If they don't free up space by July 24, Homeward Bound may have to euthanize several dogs who have been there the longest.

"It's our worst nightmare," said Seranski.

He added that one reason for the overcrowding is that many pet parents have fallen on hard times.

"Our phones are just ringing off the hook with owners who are struggling and falling on hard times and are considering giving up their pets," said Seranski.

People like Shalayby Parsons, of Salem, NJ, heard about the issue and answered the call for help.

"We're getting a dog today," he said. "We're rescuing a little girl named Kaia."

With both shelters on track to meet or exceed intake numbers from last year, the goal is to help pets by finding foster families or a forever homes.

ACCT Philly hopes to have 75 pets placed in foster homes by July 22 as part of its program, which pays people to foster animals for a month. For more information, click here.

For more information on the waived fees at Homeward Bound and the dogs available for adoption, click here.