AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, and dry to start the weekend for the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds has prompted a Red Flag Warning today.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine with a gusty northwest wind gusting up to 35mph, high 63.

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies again, cool breeze. Low 41.

SUNDAY: Another mild day with a bright start. Cirrus clouds increase. High 63.

MONDAY: The warmest day of the week with sunshine and a few clouds, high 68.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice, high 62.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine followed by increasing clouds, high 66.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and much cooler with much needed rain, high 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool, high 49.

SATURDAY: Clouds dominate. High 53.