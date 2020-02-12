AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, and dry to start the weekend for the Philadelphia region

Get your latest forecast from AccuWeather.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds has prompted a Red Flag Warning today.
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine with a gusty northwest wind gusting up to 35mph, high 63.
TONIGHT: Moonlit skies again, cool breeze. Low 41.
SUNDAY: Another mild day with a bright start. Cirrus clouds increase. High 63.
MONDAY: The warmest day of the week with sunshine and a few clouds, high 68.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice, high 62.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine followed by increasing clouds, high 66.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and much cooler with much needed rain, high 54.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool, high 49.
SATURDAY: Clouds dominate. High 53.