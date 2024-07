Action News producer Erin Sweitzer welcomes baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're thrilled to introduce you to the newest member of the Action News family!

Meet Keiran Elizabeth Isah, the daughter of Action News producer Erin Sweitzer and her husband Aaram.

Keiran was born Friday, weighing in at 5 pounds 12 ounces and 18.7 inches long.

Erin says Keiran is a dream come true and the greatest thing she's ever produced.

Congratulations to Erin and Aaram, and welcome to baby Keiran!