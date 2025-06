Actor Alan Ritchson spotted in Philadelphia filming scenes for series 'Reacher'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Film crews took over Love Park in Center City Wednesday night.

Producers for the Prime Video series "Reacher" recorded some night-time shots in the city.

The Action Cam spotted actor Alan Ritchson, who stars as Jack Reacher on the show.

At one point, he was filmed ordering from a food truck.

The series has been shooting around the city for the past few days, and was even spotted filming at Rittenhouse Square when Joe Biden was there on Monday.