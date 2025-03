Actress Elizabeth Banks to deliver 2025 University of Pennsylvania commencement speech

The University of Pennsylvania announced Actress and Penn alum Elizabeth Banks as this year's commencement speaker.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania announced this year's commencement speaker.

Actress and Penn alum Elizabeth Banks is set to address the class of 2025.

The university says it will also grant Banks an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

Banks, who graduated from Penn in 1996, is known for her roles in the "Hunger Games" and "Pitch Perfect" movie franchises.

She also hosts the game show "Press Your Luck" on 6abc.

Penn's 269th Commencement is set for May 19.