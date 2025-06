Aeromexico launches non-stop flight from Philadelphia to Mexico City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time in more than five years, there's a direct, non-stop flight between Philadelphia and Mexico City.

That's thanks to Aeromexico, which begins the new service Friday.

The first flight to Mexico City is scheduled to depart just after 10 a.m.

The first inbound flight from Mexico City arrived Thursday.

Service both ways is available daily and year-round.