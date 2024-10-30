'Agatha All Along' costumes hold character clues

Behind the seams. "Agatha All Along's" costume designer spills the tea on hidden secrets inside the witches' wardrobes. Stream the series now on Disney+.

Have you been loving "Agatha All Along?" The final episodes premiere tonight on Disney+ and if you're wondering what will happen, you're not alone!

On The Red Carpet spoke with Daniel Selon, the show's costume designer, who told us that story secrets are hiding in the witches' wardrobes.

"There's lots of Easter eggs. You have to look at the silhouette. You have to look at the way it was tailored. There's lots of things that tell you about every character that tells you about their character, the details of who they are and where they're going and where they've been," Selon explained.

"It tells a story. And if you can glimpse the inside of Agatha's coat, there is an entire world and a story in there as well. It's the greatest joy to come up with ideas and sort of create these elements for each costume that are pervasive. You know, they show up again and again and again throughout the show."

Selon said he had the most fun working on this show, especially working with Agatha herself, Kathryn Hahn.

"We would play this game called 'which witch is this witch' with Kathryn because she has so many different costumes in the show," Selon said. "Every time she would step out of the trailer dressed with hair and makeup, she would sort of saunter around the base camp and, you know, saying, 'which is this witch?' And we would take pictures and try to figure it out!"

Selon, who won an Emmy for his costume work on "WandaVision," said he had some nerves taking on "Agatha All Along" because he wanted to make sure he did right by the fans.

I was really excited to take the character of Agatha and continue to develop her from what we had done in WandaVision. and I was also terrified of getting it wrong or, you know, not giving it enough depth, Selon admitted. "I definitely impressed myself and tortured my crew and we made something really beautiful."

If you're still looking for some Halloween costume inspiration, check out the entire video above and get a closer look at some of Selon's favorite pieces.

"Agatha All Along" is streaming now on Disney+.

