Air quality alert issued in Philadelphia area due to ozone level rather than Canadian wildfire smoke

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is mainly impacting the Upper Midwest, but it may also be noticeable in the upper atmosphere in our area.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is mainly impacting the Upper Midwest, but it may also be noticeable in the upper atmosphere in our area.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is mainly impacting the Upper Midwest, but it may also be noticeable in the upper atmosphere in our area.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is mainly impacting the Upper Midwest, but it may also be noticeable in the upper atmosphere in our area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia skies may be hazy again on Wednesday. It's an Ozone Action Day with air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is mainly impacting the Upper Midwest, but it may also be noticeable in the upper atmosphere in our area.

We noticed a slight orange glow to the sunrise Wednesday morning from the wildfire smoke, but that will start to dissipate later the afternoon.

However, the smoke is not the main concern.

There is an air quality alert for sensitive groups in our area (including the young, elderly, or anyone with respiratory issues), due to the ozone level.

The PM2.5 (smoke particles) are at a moderate level, but the ozone is slightly higher.

6abc Air Quality Tracker

This all comes as the heat and humidity are rising, with warmer days ahead.

RELATED: Is wildfire smoke impacting your air quality? Here's what to do now

