Air show returns to Atlantic City after hiatus

All eyes were on the sky on Wednesday in Atlantic City.

"It's amazing to see these planes do what they do," said Sandra Rice of Sicklerville, N.J. "I love the sound of it all."

Heart-pounding, earth-rumbling moments as aircraft soared over the beaches during the Visit Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival.

"My favorite part is when they drew stuff in the sky," said Marissa Maharaj, who watched the show with her siblings and father.

"I love the fact that they had the Coast Guard out there with their dolphin representing the rest of the military," said Ryan Maharaj, an army veteran from Hamilton, N.J.

The show kicked off with the Misty Blues, an all-female skydiving team.

"If you've never been to Atlantic City - and I haven't - that was an excellent way to get an overview of everything. It's absolutely beautiful up there," said skydiver Jo Beck. "It is absolutely great to be able to land literally in the middle of everybody so everybody can be a part of it."

The Coast Guard, New Jersey Air National Guard and more dazzled the crowds.

After two years without the air show, it's back with new organizers, a new name and new acts.

"It was a full-day air show. This is compacts 13 acts into two and a half hours," said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. "A civilian component to this. But still a military piece of it."

For kids like Julian Ocampo of Lodi, N.J., watching the professionals in the sky is inspiring in more ways than one.

"I've seen multiple air shows but not this one," said Julian.

"My son wants to become a pilot when he grows up," said Stephanie Ocampo, Julian's mom. "It's very nice. We took off just to come here."

Some said they missed previous high-profile acts like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Organizers say they plan to expand the show next year.

And the festival continues, with a week-long fishing tournament and fireworks Wednesday night at 9 p.m.