Alaska Airlines requests all flights to be grounded due IT outage, airline says

The airline requested a "temporary, system-wide ground stop."

ByAyesha Ali ABCNews logo
Monday, July 21, 2025 4:53AM
SAN FRANCISCO -- Alaska Airlines has requested a ground stop for all of its flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that's impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved," the airline said in a statement Sunday evening.

"We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport," the statement continued.

ABC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

