Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in New Castle County

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with multiple stolen vehicle investigations in New Castle County.

Police say 18-year-old Alexander Corona was taken into custody at a residence on the unit block of Pennewell Drive in Wilmington.

Between April and October 2024, police in New Castle County investigated numerous vehicle thefts in Wilmington and Claymont.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Corona as an occupant in several stolen Hyundais, Kias, Fords and Chevrolets during these time frames.

Corona was transported to New Castle County Police headquarters and faces numerous charges of receiving stolen property, conspiracy and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police.