Alexandra Giel serves Peruvian cuisines in a unique way at La Llamita Vegana

Alexandra Giel runs a one-woman operation at La Llamita Vegana.

Giel was born in Peru and moved to the United States when she was 2.

She's been vegan for 14 years and loves traditional Peruvian dishes, which she was raised on by her mom.

After taking a plant-based nutrition course in 2020, she started making plant-based Peruvian dishes and shared them on social media.

From there, La Llamita Vegana started popping up around the city, serving some of her most popular dishes, such as Arroz Verde, and a Heart of Palm and Choclo Ceviche.

Alexandra continues to do pop-ups at bars, breweries, and restaurants every weekend, and you can find out where she'll be next on her website or Instagram.

