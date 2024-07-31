Alleged gun trafficking organization dismantled in Montgomery County; 9 arrested

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County announced Tuesday that an alleged gun trafficking organization accused of illegally buying and selling store-bought firearms was dismantled.

The organization is also accused of manufacturing and selling an unknown amount of 3D-printed ghost guns, suppressors, and machine gun conversion devices known as switches.

Authorities say the operation was based out of a storage unit and residences around Pottstown, where seven of the nine suspects live.

The suspects from Pottstown were identified as 28-year-old Michael Needling, 26-year-old Keith Chaney, 18-year-old James Hiller, 32-year-old Desmond Bennet, 23-year-old Malec Borders, 25-year-old Rya Stoudt, and 36-year-old Horace Keiffer.

The other two suspects arrested were identified as 28-year-old Lucas Groff from Boyertown and 27-year-old Nathanial Arroyo from Birdsboro.

The investigation began on February 1, 2024, when Pottstown police were dispatched to an area hospital for a stabbing victim.

Authorities say the victim, Hiller, told police that he was stabbed over an argument regarding a small amount of marijuana.

Hiller said it happened near North Charlotte and Walnut streets in Pottstown.

After investigating, however, officers say Hiller was actually in Birdsboro attempting to sell an illegal firearm.

Evidence suggested that Chaney was with Hiller when he was stabbed by an unknown buyer, according to police.

That incident sparked the wider investigation, authorities say, revealing members of the alleged gun trafficking ring.

Detectives used cellphone records, surveillance videos, traced firearms purchases, and more.

In total, police say 17 of the 31 firearms the group allegedly purchased were recovered.

Police say some were found during search warrants at the time of the suspects' arrests, while others were recovered in separate criminal incidents.

"This criminal organization's aim was to profit from providing criminals with firearms altered to achieve optimal destruction while avoiding law enforcement detection," said Attorney General Henry. "I applaud the calculated collaboration from law enforcement, which was necessary to uncover and take down what was a very sophisticated and dangerous network of offenders."

The suspects were all arrested on various criminal charges, including corrupt organizations, aggravated assault, crimes committed with firearms, and more.