Alvernia University offers 'career closet' for students seeking jobs, internships

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A college in Reading, Pa., has a new addition to its campus.

Alvernia University now offers what it calls a "career closet."

It helps prepare students for job and internship interviews, especially when they can't afford professional attire.

As Action News photojournalist Todd Haas shows us, it's just one of the wide-ranging resources offered at the school.