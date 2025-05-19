Ama brings elevated Mexican cuisine to Fishtown

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- Chef Frankie Ramirez has created a menu featuring elevated Mexican cuisine that highlights his roots growing up in Mexico City.

Frankie came to the United States as a 16-year-old. He worked his way from dishwasher to chef, working in some of Philadelphia's top restaurants. This is his first ownership venture partnering with his wife, Veronica, and husband-and-wife restaurateurs Crisalida Mata and Roberto Medina.

The space features an 8-foot wood-fired grill that flavors each menu item. The space features more than 120 seats and a 22-seat bar.

Ama Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

101 West Oxford Street, Philadelphia, Pa.