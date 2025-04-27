Ambler Police-involved shooting under investigation

AMBLER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a police-involved shooting.

Officers with the Ambler Borough Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife near Forest Ave and School Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say an officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At last check, the suspect's condition was unknown.

No police officers were hurt during the encounter.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is now investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.