American Airlines flight diverted to Rome over 'possible security issue'

American Airlines Flight 292 flies over Rome where it was diverted, accompanied by Italian Air Force, Feb. 23, 2025.

American Airlines Flight 292 flies over Rome where it was diverted, accompanied by Italian Air Force, Feb. 23, 2025.

American Airlines Flight 292 flies over Rome where it was diverted, accompanied by Italian Air Force, Feb. 23, 2025.

American Airlines Flight 292 flies over Rome where it was diverted, accompanied by Italian Air Force, Feb. 23, 2025.

An American Airlines flight out of New York was diverted to Rome on Sunday over a "possible security issue," the airline said in a statement.

American Airlines flight 292, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport, was heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Dehli.

It has landed safely at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, the airport told ABC News.

"Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding," the airline said in a statement.

A senior official briefed on the matter told ABC News a bomb threat was received by email but deemed to be unfounded.

Indian authorities insisted the aircraft be checked out prior to landing in New Dehli, the official said.

Passengers are being bussed to the terminal for screening, and the aircraft will be checked.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Josh Margolin contributed to this report.