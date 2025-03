American Airlines plane wing damaged by baggage cart at Philadelphia airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The wing of an American Airlines plane struck a baggage car at Philadelphia International Airport.

Action News obtained video of the incident that happened on Wednesday.

The cart hit the plane before it was supposed to take off for Charleston, South Carolina.

The impact was strong enough to crack the wing.

The plane is now being inspected for the damage.

Passengers were able to make it to their destination safely on another flight.