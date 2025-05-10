Take a deeper look at the music that brings Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" to life.

Bruno Mars, Iam Tongi and their musical impact on Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch'

"Lilo & Stitch" brought Hawaiian musical talents Iam Tongi and Bruno Mars onto the project to keep the film authentic. It premieres in theaters May 23.

From traditional Hawaiian music to the big hits of Elvis Presley, when it comes to "Lilo & Stitch," music is integral to the story.

As Disney prepares to release the live-action reimagining of the hit 2002 "Lilo & Stitch" movie, the filmmakers take a deeper look at the music that brings the film to life.

The creative team behind the 2025 "Lilo & Stitch" wanted to keep their movie as authentic as possible.

Director Dean Fleischer Camp explained, "When you're telling a story about Hawaii with this rich, cultural history, it was really important to all of us that we had voices with a close connection to the culture."

Iam Tongi smiles during a recording of "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" for "Lilo & Stitch." Disney

As a Hawaiian native, "American Idol" winner Iam Tongi was brought onto the project to perform "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride."

Tongi, who grew up watching "Lilo & Stitch" noted that the new film "has such a strong message about 'ohana, family. It was honestly a dream come true. I can only hope my version of 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' can live on in the hearts of a new generation of kids."

Bruno Mars, born in Honolulu, HI, even reproduced Elvis' hit song "Burning Love" for the movie.

"'Ohana means family, and our family actually got together to make this song," said Zyah Rhythm, who, alongside his brother Nyjah Music, recorded the vocals for the track. The two are Mars' nephews.

Sticking to its roots, "Lilo & Stitch" brought back Mark Kealii Hoomalu, a legendary Hawaiian singer-songwriter, whose vocals appear in the original film.

Also returning is the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus. Lynell Bright, the choir director said, "The first time we did it, it's almost like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Now, we get to be a part of it again. It's a really full circle moment for us."

Bright's son, Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, is even a screenwriter on the upcoming film!

"Lilo & Stitch" arrives in theaters May 23.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this ABC station.