American Philosophical Society presents texts and objects of Philadelphia's past

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Old City is well-known for the rich stories of Philadelphia's past.

At the American Philosophical Society, they house real texts from Philadelphians who lived during the Revolutionary War.

In their newest exhibit, they display artifacts and documents that give us a glimpse into their world.

"So this is an exhibition really about people and a place. It's about Philadelphians in the period leading up to, through, and just after the Revolutionary War. So a time of extraordinary change, but also life goes on," said Caroline O'Connell, Exhibitions Curator at the American Philosophical Society Museum.

"This exhibition is... a lot of printed materials and written materials, but also objects... to kind of help you feel what it would have been like to experience life at this period," she continued.

This is on display until December 28th 2025.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

