Alfonso Ribeiro reflects on career ahead of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' season 35

"America's Funniest Home Videos" season 35 launches Sunday on ABC. AFV host Alfonso Ribeiro reflected on his long career and "Dancing With The Stars."

CHICAGO -- "America's Funniest Home Videos" launches season 35 on ABC on Sunday.

Alfonso Ribeiro is the host and is also at the helm of "Dancing with the Stars," a champion on that show. He said he's got the best gigs in television!

Ribeiro spoke about why people are so intrigued by the videos shown on AFV.

"We're making people laugh, and that's all we're supposed to do," Ribeiro said. "On Sunday nights, you wanna be able to sit in the house, hang out with your grandmother, with your kids... We get more videos than we've ever gotten before. Back in the day when you had the one over your shoulder, and you had to put in the VCR tape in a box and send it over. Now, we've got abc.com, you can send it right in."

He reflected on the types of videos that resonate the most with viewers.

"I think people really love the animal videos," Ribeiro said. "You know that no one set that video up, they're just capturing their pets and animals doing what they do."

I feel so blessed and so lucky that I get to do this. I love it, and I pour my heart into everything that I'm doing. Alfonso Ribeiro

In addition to AFV, "Dancing with the Stars" has been a great fit and a natural move for the host.

"I've had a connection to dance never ever was a professional dancer. I just could kind of do it," Ribeiro said. "Obviously doing the show, winning the show..."

Fun fact, Ribeiro was in a Pepsi commercial when he was a young kid.

"Pepsi with Michael Jackson, yeah, back in the day, 1984," Ribeiro said. "Yeah, we old, that's what it means."

America's Funniest Home Videos can be seen Sundays at 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT, on ABC.

"This is the greatest time in my career," Ribeiro said. "I feel so blessed and so lucky that I get to do this. I love it, and I pour my heart into everything that I'm doing, and all I can ever hope for is that people feel that, and respond to that and that I get to keep doing it."

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this news station.