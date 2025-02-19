Andrew Lester dies while awaiting sentencing for shooting of Ralph Yarl

"I'm just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me," he said. "I'm just gonna keep doing all the stuff that makes me happy."

"I'm just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me," he said. "I'm just gonna keep doing all the stuff that makes me happy."

"I'm just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me," he said. "I'm just gonna keep doing all the stuff that makes me happy."

"I'm just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me," he said. "I'm just gonna keep doing all the stuff that makes me happy."

Andrew Lester, the man who pleaded guilty to felony assault in the second degree for the shooting of Ralph Yarl, died while awaiting sentencing, the office of Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced on Wednesday.

NOTE: The video is from a previous report.

"We have learned of the passing of Andrew Lester and extend our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time," Thompson said. "While the legal proceedings have now concluded, we acknowledge that Mr. Lester did take responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty in this case. Our thoughts remain with both families affected by this tragic incident as they continue their healing process."

This booking photo provided by the Kansas City Police Department shows Andrew Lester on April 13, 2023. Kansas City Police Department via AP

Lester, an 86-year-old Missouri man, was set to go on trial this week for shooting the teenager who mistakenly knocked on his door, but ahead of the trial, Lester entered a guilty plea on Friday for felony assault in the second degree. He had initially pleaded not guilty. Lester was expected to be sentencing in this case during a hearing on March 7.

Yarl, who was sixteen at the time of the 2021 shooting, was shot in the head and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to his family.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.