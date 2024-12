He fills the seat previously held by fellow Democrat Bob Menedez

Andy Kim sworn in as New Jersey's junior senator, becoming 1st Korean-American to serve in Senate

Andy Kim is the first Asian-American to win that post in New Jersey, and will be the first Korean-American to serve in the Senate.

Andy Kim is now New Jersey's junior senator.

He took the oath of office yesterday.

Kim was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday.

He fills the seat previously held by fellow Democrat Bob Menedez, who resigned after being convicted of federal bribery charges.

