1 student killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Nashville high school; suspect dead

Antioch High School in Nashville is on lockdown after shots were fired inside the school, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

A 17-year-old boy opened fire at a Nashville high school on Wednesday, killing one student and wounding a second student, according to police.

The teenager, who was armed with a pistol, fired multiple shots in the cafeteria at Antioch High School around 11:09 a.m., Nashville police said.

The suspect then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

One female student was killed. A second female student suffered a graze wound to the arm and is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

A male student was also injured in the incident but was not shot, police said. The cause of the injury was not clear.

A motive is not known, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.