Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Southwest Philadelphia, 2 still on loose

One person is in custody following an armed carjacking that led to a police pursuit in Philadelphia.

One person is in custody following an armed carjacking that led to a police pursuit in Philadelphia.

One person is in custody following an armed carjacking that led to a police pursuit in Philadelphia.

One person is in custody following an armed carjacking that led to a police pursuit in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is in custody following an armed carjacking that led to a police pursuit in Philadelphia.

The suspect was arrested in the 5200 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia.

It started around 2 a.m. on Monday when carjackers stole a Mercedes from the 400 block of Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania state troopers chased the vehicle.

The carjackers crashed into another car at 10th and Snyder before coming to a stop.

Police say two other suspects are still on the loose.