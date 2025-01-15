Armed robber ties up manager before stealing cash from college bookstore in Northeast Philadelphia

A store manager who was taking out the trash told authorities the gunman approached right as they were closing the store.

A store manager who was taking out the trash told authorities the gunman approached right as they were closing the store.

A store manager who was taking out the trash told authorities the gunman approached right as they were closing the store.

A store manager who was taking out the trash told authorities the gunman approached right as they were closing the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed robber held up a bookstore in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened at the Community College of Philadelphia bookstore on the 1200 block of Townsend Road at 6 p.m. on Monday.

A store manager who was taking out the trash told authorities the gunman approached right as they were closing the store.

Police say the robber forced the manager back into the store, grabbed $3,000 in cash from the register and the safe, tied up the manager's hands and feet with tape, and took off.

No arrests have been made.