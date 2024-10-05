'Art Therapy Express' paints a picture of inclusivity for people with disabilities

For people who may live with limitations based on their disability, this Delaware nonprofit is ensuring their imagination knows no bounds.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- For nearly 20 years, this Delaware nonprofit has believed that the limitation on a person's physical state should have no restrictions on their creativity.

Art Therapy Express' participants who have physical or mental disabilities can find an outlet for imagination in their programming.

With each brush stroke, Lisa Bartoli inspires confidence and creativity in the lives of participants.

