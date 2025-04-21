Catholics remember Pope Francis in Philadelphia region

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to hold official Mass remembering Pope Francis at 12:15 p.m. on Monday

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to hold official Mass remembering Pope Francis at 12:15 p.m. on Monday

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to hold official Mass remembering Pope Francis at 12:15 p.m. on Monday

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to hold official Mass remembering Pope Francis at 12:15 p.m. on Monday

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to hold official Mass remembering Pope Francis at 12:15 p.m. on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pope Francis has died at the age of 88. The Vatican made the announcement at 4 a.m. on Monday.

Francis was just seen in public, making an appearance during Easter Mass on Sunday morning, after making a point to have several appearances throughout Holy Week.

It was seen as a significant rally for the Pope, who just in recent days recovered from bilateral pneumonia and a five-week stint in the hospital.

RELATED: Electing a new pope: What happens next and what is a papal conclave?

Action News was at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, with a look back at Pope Francis' impact on Catholics across our area.

"My immediate reaction, of course, like so many others would be to pray to pray for him," said Father Dennis Gill, director of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

Father Gill is remembering the impact of Pope Francis following his death one day after Easter.

"I had the privilege of welcoming our holy father to the that Cathedral Basilica -- on the front steps. That was an amazing moment," Father Gill said.

ALSO SEE: Remembering Pope Francis' visit to the United States

Massive crowds greeted the Pope during his visit to the city in 2015, two years after being elected to lead the Catholic Church.

It was a weekend filled with events that included a parade on the Ben Franklin Parkway, several visits and speeches.

The Basilica will be open all day.

The official Mass remembering Pope Francis will be led by Archbishop Nelson Perez at 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

